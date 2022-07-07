GAO Rejects Protests Over $915M Navy Maintenance Deal

By Daniel Wilson (July 7, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied protests over a $914.8 million Navy aircraft maintenance deal awarded to Vertex Aerospace, rejecting allegations related to Vertex's merger with another company, a purported conflict of interest and unreasonable assessments. DynCorp International LLC, PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC and M1 Support Services LP failed to show that Naval Air Systems Command acted unreasonably in its assessment of bids or ignored problems that should have disqualified Vertex Aerospace LLC for the maintenance task order, the GAO said in a June 23 decision released Wednesday. The solicitation for the disputed order, covering maintenance and logistics support...

