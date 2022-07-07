ND Judge Won't Throw Out Tribes' Redistricting Suit

By Faith Williams (July 7, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Thursday denied the state's motion to dismiss a suit claiming its new legislative districts dilute Native Americans' voting rights, ruling the tribes' right to seek a remedy is embedded in case law. Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger asked for the lawsuit brought by the Turtle Mount Band of Chippewa Indians, the Spirit Lake Tribe and three residents to be dismissed, saying they lack standing to bring the claims and are not citizens of the United States. Jaeger also argued Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act does not provide a private right of action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS