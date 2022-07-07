Invisalign Maker's 'Puffery' Isn't Investor Fraud, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (July 7, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed securities class action alleging Align Technology painted a misleadingly rosy picture of its growth in China that decimated its share price, agreeing that the majority of the Invisalign braces maker's challenged statements were simply optimistic "puffery." The three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's dismissal of the proposed investor action led by the Macomb County Employees' Retirement System, finding in a 15-page opinion that the lower court was correct in ruling that six of the challenged statements were nonactionable corporate "puffery" that involves expressing an opinion and is not capable of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS