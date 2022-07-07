5th Circ. Sends Tyson COVID Suits Back To State Court

By Mike Curley (July 7, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday sent back to state court a pair of suits from a group of Tyson Foods Inc. workers alleging the company's negligence in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic led to them contracting the disease, saying the company was never operating under the direction of a federal officer. In the published opinion, the three-judge panel said that while Tyson's relationship with the federal government became more complex, and the government encouraged it to keep facilities open, it was never ordered to stay open or otherwise under orders from federal officers. While Tyson pointed to a number...

