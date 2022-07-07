Ireland Poised To Stop Facebook From Moving EU Data To US

By Allison Grande (July 7, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Ireland's data protection commission on Thursday issued a draft decision proposing to block Facebook and Instagram from transferring personal data from the European Union to the U.S., dialing up pressure on government officials to finalize a new transatlantic data transfer mechanism. The proposal marks the latest development in a long-running battle over the validity of tools that multinationals like Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, rely on to legally send personal data from the EU to the U.S. The European Court of Justice in July 2020 invalidated the popular Privacy Shield data transfer mechanism due to concerns that it failed...

