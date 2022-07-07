3rd Circ. Says Pa. Judge Erred In Appointing Bank Custodian

By Matthew Santoni (July 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge misinterpreted Republic First Bancorp's corporate bylaws when he found its board of directors needed a five-person quorum to replace a deceased member and appointed a custodian to run the company instead, the Third Circuit found Wednesday. Although there was much drama surrounding the Philadelphia-based bank's board and its sudden 4-3 majority's moves to reinforce its power, the board had not violated its bylaws or been credibly accused of harm that would justify U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond's appointment of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP attorney Alfred Putnam to temporarily run the company and expand the...

