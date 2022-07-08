Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BlockFi Wants Securities Suit Over Crypto Accounts Axed

By Katryna Perera (July 8, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. urged a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the company should have disclosed to investors that its products were not registered with federal or state securities regulators.

BlockFi filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the suit fails to plead any injury or damages and does not state a claim, among other things. The company also argued that if the court does not dismiss the suit with prejudice, it should instead strike the class allegations since the requirements for maintaining a class action are not met.

Plaintiff John Mangano filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!