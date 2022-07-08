BlockFi Wants Securities Suit Over Crypto Accounts Axed

By Katryna Perera (July 8, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. urged a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the company should have disclosed to investors that its products were not registered with federal or state securities regulators. BlockFi filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the suit fails to plead any injury or damages and does not state a claim, among other things. The company also argued that if the court does not dismiss the suit with prejudice, it should instead strike the class allegations since the requirements for maintaining a class action are not met. Plaintiff John Mangano filed...

