Pa. Judge Calls Proposed Tip Class Settlement 'Coercive'

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday refused to preliminarily sign off on a settlement in a tip-related class action against a restaurant chain, calling the proposed deal "coercive" because it requires non-parties to opt in to receive benefits. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson said the proposed settlement between lead plaintiff Christina M. Reynolds and Turning Point restaurant franchise in Pennsylvania and New Jersey was devoid of any real choice, alluding to the film series "The Matrix." The settlement "offers members of a proposed class a chance to recover under Pennsylvania and New Jersey wage-and-hour laws, but only if they also exercise...

