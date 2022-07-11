Ex-Dykema Gossett Member Joins Bradley Arant In Dallas

By Jack Rodgers (July 11, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A financial services-focused attorney has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP after most recently working as a Dykema Gossett PLLC member for over four years, the firm recently announced. Kyle Owens joins the firm's Dallas office as a banking and financial services practice partner, the firm said. He will continue his work advising financial services firms on lending best practices and products, as well as the navigation of related laws like the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. He additionally helps firms navigate regulatory compliance and reporting rules within those statutes, along with developing new lending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS