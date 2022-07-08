GAO Says DOD Lacks Broad Plan For Industrial Base Risks

By Daniel Wilson (July 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense lacks a robust, department-wide strategy to mitigate ongoing threats to its industrial base such as a reliance on foreign suppliers for key materials including semiconductors, according to a watchdog report. The military services and various offices within the DOD individually monitor risks to relevant segments of the defense industrial base, or DIB, and work on ways to mitigate them, but there is no overarching Pentagon-wide plan for risk mitigation or tracking the progress of such efforts, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday. "A healthy defense industrial base that provides the capacity and...

