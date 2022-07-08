Cos. Cite Medical Org's Brief Blasting Insurers' 'Junk Science'

By Ben Zigterman (July 8, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A group of businesses suing Erie Insurance Co. over losses from COVID-19 asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to consider a recent amicus brief in a separate case from the New Hampshire Medical Society characterizing arguments that the virus can be easily removed as "junk science." U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak is considering whether to dismiss the group of businesses' multidistrict litigation against Erie. At a hearing in May, he appeared skeptical of arguments that the virus physically altered surfaces it attaches to, comparing the virus to a Post-it note that can be easily removed from paper without damaging it....

