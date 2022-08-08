New Jersey Powerhouse: Chiesa Shahinian

By Nick Muscavage (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has served as the lead in several high-profile New Jersey cases over the past year, spanning the consolidated litigations of sexual assault claims at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, the Title IX case against William Paterson University and the development of American Dream, the second-largest shopping mall in the United States. The West Orange-based firm, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, was able to provide competent guidance to its clients in these high-exposure matters by relying on its team of attorneys that includes a throng of former prosecutors and retired jurists, landing it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS