ND Tribal Court Should Hear Smoking Ban Case, 8th Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (July 8, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is urging the Eighth Circuit to let its own courts hear a claim that employees of an out-of-state energy company violated a contractual smoking ban while drilling for fossil fuels on the tribe's North Dakota reservation. In a brief filed Thursday, the tribe — known as the Three Affiliated Tribes — and one of its trial jurists argued that because WPX Energy Williston LLC signed an agreement to develop oil and gas reserves on Native land, the firm must litigate any infractions in tribal court. That includes the allegations of four tribe members that WPX...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS