Jury Clears Container Maker In Aluminum Can Patent Trial

By Jasmin Jackson (July 11, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal jury has determined that container maker Belvac Production Machinery did not infringe rival Crown Packaging's patents on a machine that produces aluminum beverage cans, but also refused to invalidate the asserted technology. Following a nine-day trial, jurors on Friday concluded that Crown Packaging Technology Inc. had failed to back up its claims that Belvac Production Machinery Inc. infringed three patents covering a beverage can-forming machine. However, the jury also said Belvac didn't prove that the eight asserted claims were invalid under the on-sale bar. Crown Packaging and subsidiary CarnaudMetalbox Engineering Ltd. sued in July 2018, contending that Belvac's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS