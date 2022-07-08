Football Execs Cleared Of $2M Swiss Fraud Charge

By Alex Baldwin (July 8, 2022, 9:12 PM BST) -- A Swiss court on Friday cleared former FIFA head Joseph "Sepp" Blatter and former Union of European Football Associations president Michel Platini of fraud charges over a CHF 2 million ($2 million) payment for consulting work for international soccer's governing body. The Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona handed down its verdict clearing the two men of the charges over the 2011 payment. The court said it had "serious doubts" about the government's allegations that the multi-million franc payment made to Platini was fraudulent in light of evidence that corroborated the defendant's case. Prosecutors alleged that Platini illegally secured the...

