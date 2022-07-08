Prince Harry Wins Ruling Tabloid Story Was Defamatory

By Silvia Martelli (July 8, 2022, 2:11 PM BST) -- Parts of an article published by a U.K. tabloid were defamatory because they gave the impression that Prince Harry deliberately misled the public about his legal battle with the government over the downgrading of his security, a London court ruled Friday. Prince Harry, pictured with wife Meghan at an event in London in June, has won the first stage in his latest legal action against Associated Newspapers. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Duke of Sussex has won the first stage in his latest legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd. He alleges that the publisher ran defamatory articles in the Mail on Sunday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS