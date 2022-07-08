Intel Beats Microprocessor Security Flaw Suits For Good

By Ben Kochman (July 8, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has thrown out multidistrict litigation accusing Intel Corp. of knowingly selling microprocessors containing security flaws for the third and final time, swatting away an already trimmed-down version of the suit. After receiving new evidence from Intel in the wake of a January ruling keeping alive claims that the tech giant delayed disclosure of the purported defects after they were discovered in 2017, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon found that the remaining allegations were either too "speculative" to move forward or overlapped with other, already dismissed claims. In an 18-page Thursday ruling, Judge Simon acknowledged that the court had "mistakenly" interpreted...

