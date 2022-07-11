9th Circ. Told Community Needs Voice In Water Pipeline Fight

By Morgan Conley (July 11, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Community advocacy groups told the Ninth Circuit they deserve to partake in litigation challenging a key right of way for a water pipeline project, telling the court their participation became vital after the Biden administration decided not to defend the previous administration's past decision. A coalition of groups representing low-income, historically disadvantaged and mostly minority communities demanded a seat at the table in a long-running fight against Cadiz Inc.'s plan to bring water from the Mojave Desert to parts of Southern California through an existing oil and gas pipeline. The groups told the court they have been unfairly denied an opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS