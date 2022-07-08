NYS Courts Again Hit with Suit Over Vax Mandate

By Emily Lever (July 8, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The New York judiciary has been hit with another lawsuit by court employees attempting to end a mandate that they vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus. Ninety-seven current and former employees of the New York State Unified Court System, as well as the nonprofit NYS Court Employees Against Mandates Ltd., on Thursday sued the court system over its vaccine requirement for its employees. After the pandemic ended, in the employees' view, in summer 2021, the judiciary ceased to have a right to take measures to prevent infections, according to the complaint filed with the Eastern District of New York. "Defendants have absolutely no compelling governmental...

