Ga. Judge Voids Contract Clause For Insurance Agents

By Rosie Manins (July 8, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Georgia judge said a marketing organization can't enforce non-solicitation agreements in its contracts with two independent insurance agents whom it has sued for alleged trade secrets violations, saying the clause is unenforceable under Georgia law. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis said in an order on Thursday that North Carolina agents Alisha and Ryan Wimmer can't be bound by the non-solicitation provision in their contracts with a Georgia independent marketing organization, North American Senior Benefits LLC, because the clause lacked any geographic limitations. Georgia law allows judges to modify or "blue pencil" restrictive covenants to a degree, if...

