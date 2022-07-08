Judge Trims Suit Alleging Hemp Tea Contained THC, Again

By Jonathan Capriel (July 8, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has "refused to breathe new life" into claims brought by men who said they tested positive for THC after consuming a hemp tea that promised "0.0%" of the psychoactive ingredient, yet she declined to toss their entire proposed class action, at least for now. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton on Thursday tossed with prejudice three claims the two men — Ricardo Santiago and Vaughn Frederick — attempted to revive in their second amended complaint filed against Total Life Changes LLC, which sold the tea. As with the previous filing, the judge said the pleadings were too vague to...

