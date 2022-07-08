Fed. Circ. Refuses To Lift Atty's USPTO Conflict Suspension

By Ryan Davis (July 8, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to block an attorney's suspension from practicing before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, rejecting his First Amendment challenge to the finding that he violated conflict of interest laws by representing clients while working for the U.S. Navy. In an unsigned per curiam opinion, the appeals court affirmed a Virginia federal judge's denial of Kevin Correll's request for a preliminary injunction staying the USPTO's 2018 decision to suspend him for 60 months. Correll was suspended after the USPTO learned that he represented clients in patent and trademark matters at the office for 15 years while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS