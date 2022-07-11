Panel Finds No Judicial Bias In NJ Cop's Whistleblower Suit

By Nick Muscavage (July 11, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court rejected on Friday a police officer's argument that a summary judgment for Watchung, New Jersey, in his whistleblower lawsuit should be set aside on the grounds a state judge failed to recuse himself after his draft opinion was prematurely released to the parties. Watchung police officer Michael Dolinski could not prove Superior Court Judge Thomas C. Miller, who is now retired, acted with bias by providing the parties a copy of his opinion dismissing Dolinski's complaint two days before scheduled oral arguments. Judge Miller was serving as the assignment judge of the vicinage for Somerset,...

