REIT Digital 9 Raises $61M Through Share Sale

By Faith Williams (July 8, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Digital 9 Infrastructure announced Friday it has raised €60 million ($61 million) through a share placing and offers for subscription of new ordinary shares. According to the announcement, D9 will issue 48,335,287 new ordinary shares as well as an additional 6,210,167 new ordinary shares for subscription at no less than €1.30 per ordinary share, €0.04 lower than the closing price on June 24. Digital 9 Infrastructure invests in internet infrastructure including subsea fiber networks, data centers, and terrestrial fiber and wireless networks. Phil Jordan, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC, participated in the offer for subscription and has been allocated 27,...

