Customer Data Frees Chinese Fittings From Punitive Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (July 8, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday accepted input from companies that purchased imported steel fittings as evidence their Chinese supplier did not benefit from an export credit program, marking a potential softening from the agency on the enigmatic subsidy. On remand from the U.S. Court of International Trade, Commerce erased penalties linked to Both-Well (Taizhou) Steel Fittings Co. Ltd.'s presumed use of China's export buyer's credit program, dropping the company's countervailing duties from 25.90% to 15.36%. The government of China has consistently refused to shed light on how the program operates, leading Commerce to routinely apply adverse facts available to...

