Womble Bond Adds Cross-Border Mining Pro In Houston

By Lynn LaRowe (July 12, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has tapped a Latin America lawyer with considerable international experience in the energy, natural resources and mining sectors to come on board as a partner in the firm's Houston office. The firm announced Friday that Argentinian lawyer Francisco Balduzzi, who has more than a quarter-century of experience handling cross-border transactional negotiations and dispute resolution in the ENR and mining spheres, had joined its corporate and securities group. Balduzzi has served as in-house counsel for multinational companies in the ENR sector including the energy-centric engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group PLC engineering, where he spent almost 15 years....

