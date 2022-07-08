Lewis Black Is Latest Comic To Sue Pandora Over Royalties

By Tiffany Hu (July 8, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Comedian Lewis Black is suing Pandora Media LLC in California federal court over royalties, the latest comic to accuse the streaming platform of wrongfully profiting from his works. In a complaint filed Thursday, Black alleged that Pandora failed to get the required licenses for 68 of his copyrighted works, but chose to stream them anyway. The comedian, who is known for his work on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," is seeking over $10 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges that like music, the recorded performance of a literary work has two copyrights: for the sound recording, and a separate one for...

