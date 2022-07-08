Federal Approval Of Lobster Fishery Violates ESA, Judge Says

By Clark Mindock (July 8, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Friday invalidated approvals for a lobster fishery in the North Atlantic after finding the government failed to adequately protect a threatened whale species, which environmental groups said needs strict protection so the whales don't die in fishing lines. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said that the National Marine Fisheries Service had issued an invalid biological opinion and incidental take statement for the fishery since the government was unable to show fishing in the area wouldn't cause an unsustainable number of deaths of the North Atlantic right whale. The government was required under the Endangered Species Act and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS