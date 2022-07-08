DC Circ. Reverses $115M Mining Co. Pension Liability Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 8, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit granted a coal mining company's bid to alter a $115 million withdrawal liability penalty against it Friday, holding that a pension fund actuary improperly calculated how much the business owed by using a risk-free discount rate that wasn't based on actual investments in the plan. In a per curiam judgment, a three-judge panel of the circuit court reversed a district court's order from May 2020 with instructions in an accompanying opinion to vacate an arbitration award upholding the penalty amount against Energy West Mining Co. The company incurred withdrawal liability when it left the United Mine Workers of America 1974...

