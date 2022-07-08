Bank Beats Whistleblower's Suit Over 'Bad Behavior' In Report

By Adele Redmond (July 8, 2022, 7:53 PM BST) -- A whistleblower fired from an international bank cannot distinguish her disclosures from how she made them, a London appeals court ruled Friday, raising fears that legal protections for whistleblowers will be undermined. Gulf Bank defeated the appeal from Ling Kong, a former senior auditor who was dismissed after raising concerns about a financial product agreement in a way that implicitly criticized the lender's legal director, Jenny Harding. Kong argued in the Court of Appeal that tribunals must consider how closely connected whistleblowers' conduct and their disclosures are and make allowances for "ordinary unreasonableness." But Judge Ingrid Simler, writing for the three-judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS