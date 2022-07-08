7th Circ. Vacates Biofuel Fraud Forfeiture Interest Ruling

By Celeste Bott (July 8, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday found the wife of convicted biofuel credit fraudster Joseph Furando should have been given a chance to make her case to exclude certain assets from government forfeiture, vacating a lower court's denial of her third-party forfeiture interest petition in the proceedings surrounding her husband's $145 million scheme. But the appellate panel also affirmed the same judge's decision to grant the government's motion for an interlocutory sale of a New Jersey home the couple jointly owned. Christine Furando and three companies the couple co-owned — none of whom were ever charged in the fraud scheme for which...

