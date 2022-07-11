5th Circ. Says No Address, No Right To Deportation Notice

By Alyssa Aquino (July 11, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said a Guatemalan immigrant couldn't use a faulty notice to appear in immigration court to contest a 17-year-old removal order, saying he wasn't entitled to proper notice as he hadn't given immigration officers his home address. A three-judge panel refused to upend an immigration judge's decision to order Wilmer Gudiel-Villatoro removed from the United States after he missed a 2005 removal hearing despite Gudiel-Villatoro's claims that his notice to appear in court didn't provide the date or time of the hearing. Though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April 2021 that notices to appear must contain the hearing's...

