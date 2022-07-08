JPMorgan Metals Desk Cheated Market As A Team, Feds Say

By Lauraann Wood (July 8, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Three former JPMorgan Chase employees worked closely together for years to cheat outside commodities traders with fake precious metals orders that misrepresented market demand and maximized their own profits, an Illinois federal jury heard Friday. Former traders Michael Nowak and Gregg Smith and former sales representative Jeffrey Ruffo worked as a team, "day in and day out" and within feet of each other, to place deceptive trade orders that would inject fake supply and fake demand into the gold and silver futures market and help them get the best prices possible on their genuine orders, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Jennings told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS