Crypto Industry Could Cast Skeptic Eye On Cyber Guidance

By Ben Kochman (July 21, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. financial regulators setting cybersecurity standards as part of a sweeping cryptocurrency bill proposed last month would be tasked with navigating an industry wary of receiving outside guidance on how to best protect itself. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would require the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to develop "comprehensive, principles-based" cybersecurity guidance for a broad swath of entities that create, store or transfer digital currencies. The cybersecurity proposal tucked into Section 808 of the bill proposed in June addresses an issue that has long concerned the crypto industry:...

