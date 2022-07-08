9th Circ. Says Man's Residency Bid Nixed By Retroactive Law

By Rae Ann Varona (July 8, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday declined to review a Mexican man's bid to vacate a deportation order, saying he should have applied for a green card before a law preventing inadmissible individuals from becoming lawful permanent residents took effect. U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee, writing on behalf of the three-judge panel, disagreed with Jorge Rivera Vega's contention that a provision in federal law changed by the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act did not apply to him because his unlawful reentry occurred before the act was passed. The provision renders a person who is removed and later unlawfully reenters...

