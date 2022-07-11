9th Circ. Says Gov't Reasons For Denying Man Asylum Fail

By Rae Ann Varona (July 11, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has sent an Armenian man's asylum request back to the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals, saying nearly all purported inconsistencies the board relied upon when shutting down the man's asylum bid were not supported by the record. The board had determined that three inconsistencies in Hayk Barseghyan's record deemed him ineligible for asylum and other related relief, but U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald M. Gould said that Barseghyan — who fled Armenia and entered the U.S. through Mexico — was actually consistent in what he wrote in his asylum applications and told to immigration officials about his persecution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS