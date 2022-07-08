Chancery Prunes GenapSys Board, Orders Annual Meeting

By Jeff Montgomery (July 8, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Gene sequencing venture GenapSys Inc. had most of its current board disqualified and its purposed replacement board invalidated on Friday in Delaware Court of Chancery rulings that also directed the company to hold an annual meeting. The from-the-bench decisions by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn largely rejected the claims of GenapSys founder Hesaam Esfandyarpour, who sought to have five incumbent company directors removed as well as a court call for the stockholder meeting. Although she found that four of the five incumbents had to go, the vice chancellor rejected Esfandyarpour's claimed removal authority and his ability to appoint five new directors...

