Whole Foods Can't Escape Vanilla Creamer False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (July 11, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods can't escape allegations that its advertising and marketing of its 365 Everyday Value coffee creamer tricked customers into thinking the product contains natural vanilla flavors, a California federal judge ruled Friday. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen rejected Whole Foods Market's arguments in its motion to dismiss, and allowed California resident and lead plaintiff Kaaron Warren's claims in her proposed class action under California's unfair competition and false advertising laws and Consumer Legal Remedies Act to proceed. "[P]laintiffs here allege, based on scientific testing of the product, that the product contains a type of artificial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS