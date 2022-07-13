3 State Bereavement Laws And How They Affect Employers

By Allison Czerniak and Elizabeth Hall (July 13, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- This June, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which amends Illinois' Child Bereavement Leave Act of 2016 and requires employers to provide employees with unpaid bereavement leave following the loss of a family member or planned family addition. Currently, there are no federal laws that require employers to provide employees with a period of bereavement leave following the loss of a loved one. By signing into law the FBLA, Pritzker added Illinois to a short list of states that do so. In addition to Illinois, only Oregon and Maryland have similar statutory mandates. In this...

