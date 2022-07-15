Patent Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2022

By Ryan Davis (July 15, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider several appeals from drugmakers seeking clarity on what constitutes an adequate written description for a patent, and a high-profile dispute over so-called "skinny labels" for generic drugs. Here are the cases to keep an eye on for the rest of the year. Written Description Cases There are three petitions for certiorari at the Supreme Court dealing with the written description requirement in the Patent Act. Each addresses a distinct issue, but the court agreeing to hear any of them would shake up an area of law the justices have rarely addressed. The Patent Act states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS