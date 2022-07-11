9th Circ. Won't Revive PE Firm's 'El Chapo' Insurance Dispute

By Dorothy Atkins (July 11, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected a private equity firm's bid to revive claims that its insurer must cover underlying fraudulent concealment litigation over a facility it sold that was overrun by El Chapo's drug cartel, finding that the insurer has no duty to defend the firm's conduct. In a five-page memorandum, a unanimous three-judge panel said the underlying litigation involving the facility overrun by El Chapo implicates breach of contract claims against the private equity firm AKN Holdings, known as OpenGate Capital LLC. A unanimous three-judge Ninth Circuit panel said a private equity firm isn't entitled to insurance coverage for...

