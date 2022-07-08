AGCO Cleared Of Infringing Deere Seeding Machine Patents

By Ryan Davis (July 8, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury found Friday that AGCO Corp. and its Precision Planting LLC unit did not infringe two Deere & Co. patents on seeding machine technology that Deere claims allows seeds to be planted faster and more accurately. Following a trial that began Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly, the jury returned a verdict that AGCO planters, including Precision's SpeedTube and vSet2 products, do not infringe two patents covering Deere's ExactEmerge planter. Because the jurors found no infringement, they did not address AGCO's argument that Deere's patents are invalid. Deere filed the suit in 2018, alleging that AGCO and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS