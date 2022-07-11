Google Attacks Sonos' Speaker Tech At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (July 11, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Google is calling wireless speaker technology developed by audio rival Sonos "minor variations on existing techniques" in the tech giant's bid at the Federal Circuit to beat an infringement ruling delivered by the U.S. International Trade Commission. The argument comes in a brief filed Friday by Google's legal team, which has grown to include lawyers from the legal giant Perkins Coie LLP, in addition to the company's attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Quinn Emanuel represented the company when the ITC's then-Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock ruled last year that Google had infringed five of Sonos' patents...

