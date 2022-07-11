Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Attacks Sonos' Speaker Tech At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (July 11, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Google is calling wireless speaker technology developed by audio rival Sonos "minor variations on existing techniques" in the tech giant's bid at the Federal Circuit to beat an infringement ruling delivered by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The argument comes in a brief filed Friday by Google's legal team, which has grown to include lawyers from the legal giant Perkins Coie LLP, in addition to the company's attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Quinn Emanuel represented the company when the ITC's then-Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock ruled last year that Google had infringed five of Sonos' patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!