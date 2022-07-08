Biden Urges Justices To Restore Priority Deportation Memo

By Hailey Konnath (July 8, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to shut down a Texas federal court order blocking its policy for immigration enforcement and arguing that Texas and Louisiana haven't justified such "disruptive" relief. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security asked for a stay of the June 10 decision vacating the guidance nationwide while it appeals that decision. The states had successfully convinced the district court to block the administration's memo, which prioritizes the removal of certain immigrants. In particular, the Biden administration pointed to a Sixth Circuit ruling that lifted an Ohio...

