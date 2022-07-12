7th Circ. Affirms Lupron Suit Dismissal As Too Late

By Mike Curley (July 12, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit won't let a woman revive her claims that a drug made by Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. caused her harmful side effects, saying the record clearly shows that she filed her initial suit long after any applicable statute of limitations had expired. In an opinion filed Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed the summary judgment that ended Terry Paulsen's suit, saying even if her 2015 complaint could be related back to her 2010 suit, record evidence indicates she suspected her injuries were a result of her injections with Lupron Depot as early as 2004. According to the opinion, Paulsen...

