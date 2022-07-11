Why Bankruptcy Counsel Must Be Mindful Of Ethics

By Ira Herman (July 11, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Counsel and other professionals being engaged to represent a debtor in a restructuring will often face myriad thorny conflicts and conflict-related issues. In the larger cases this is so, at least in part, because of complicated capital structures and interlocking interests. The issues are even more complicated where an insider or affiliate offers to provide debtor-in-possession, or DIP, financing, offers to purchase the debtor or its assets, or seeks a third-party release. Somewhat ironically, the conflict issues in the smaller cases often are more difficult because of the very nature of small and closely held businesses and the dollar amounts at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS