Amber Heard Faces Fight With Insurer Over Defamation Case

By Shawn Rice (July 10, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Actress Amber Heard's insurer is telling a California federal court wants out of paying for her loss in the defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and insurance experts say she faces an uphill battle overcoming California policy that bars coverage for intentional acts. New York Marine and General Insurance Co.'s complaint filed Friday says it isn't responsible under a policy issued to Heard to help pay for a jury verdict entered in favor of Depp over critical public statements Heard made after their divorce. Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million — reduced to $350,000 —...

