Freshfields Steers Frontline's $4B Merger With Euronav

By Najiyya Budaly (July 11, 2022, 1:57 PM BST) -- Frontline Ltd. said Monday it has signed a stock merger deal with rival Euronav NV to create a global business that stores and transports oil tankers with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. Bermuda-based Frontline, the world's fourth-largest oil tanker company, and Euronav, an international shipping business, said they have entered into an agreement to combine their groups. The deal hands shareholders 1.45 Frontline shares for every Euronav share they hold. The deal equates to approximately $12.09 per Euronav share, the companies said. The deal has been approved by Frontline's board and Euronav's supervisory board. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS