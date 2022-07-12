Norton Rose Focuses On Brussels With New Head, Partner

By Ashish Sareen (July 12, 2022, 5:41 PM BST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright is planning for the long term in Brussels with the appointment of a new office head to oversee the expansion of its practice, as well as a new partner hire from White & Case LLP. Miranda Cole, an antitrust specialist with more than 20 years' experience, has been appointed head of Norton Rose's Brussels office, having joined the firm as a partner from Covington & Burling LLP in April. She took over the role on Monday from Jay Modrall, who remains at the firm as a senior counsel and will continue to work with clients. Cole told Law360...

