King & Spalding Adds Jones Day Project Finance Partner

By Madison Arnold (July 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP picked up a new partner for its corporate, finance and investments practice group in Miami from Jones Day. Fradyn Suárez is a cross-border corporate, infrastructure and project finance attorney, who recently joined King & Spalding's CFI practice group, the firm announced Monday. She has a focus on the transportation and renewable energy sectors. In her work, Suárez has represented clients such as lenders, export credit agencies and state development banks, called multilaterals, on complex transactions and restructurings. She also acts as finance counsel to energy and infrastructure companies on their investments in the United States as well...

